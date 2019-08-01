Call for political parties to support campaign to recall incompetent ward councillors

About 150 people marched through Braamfontein on Wednesday to demand the right to fire incompetent ward councillors.

“We are tired of having to put up with non-performing ward councillors in our communities. We want to be able to fire them when they do not resolve our issues,” said Thoko Kopela from Katlehong.

The protest was led by representatives from the Recall Campaign, Right 2 Know, and Voices of Poor Concerned Residents.

They marched to the offices of the ANC, DA and EFF. The group consisted of people from across Gauteng. Over 26,000 people have signed a petition to support the right to recall ward councillors.

The memorandum called for political parties to make a public commitment before local government elections in 2021 to introduce legislation to give residents the ability to be able to recall ward councillors. The group held a similar march in May.