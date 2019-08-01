Nedlac jobs report to be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday receive a report by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on progress made in the implementation of the framework agreement adopted at the presidential job summit in 2018.

The report is expected to document progress and challenges encountered in relation to the agreement, the presidency said in a statement.

It included programmes and projects to create jobs, mechanisms to unblock barriers to effective implementation, agreements on the imperative for job retention and ways to prevent job losses.

"Since the jobs summit, agreements and commitments made have been tabulated in six work plans which are being used to inform implementation and monitor progress made," presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

The work plans consisted of prevention of job losses interventions; economic sector specific interventions; small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME) interventions; education and skills interventions; inclusive growth interventions; and public and social interventions.

Diko said the aim of last year's summit was to "explore mechanisms to ensure the economy grows and becomes more productive, and to upscale investment in the economy".

"The engagement among government, business, labour and community also set out to ensure that workers are better skilled and that the economic infrastructure is expanded."