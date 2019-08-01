Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa, Busisiwe Mkhwebane face off in court

01 August 2019 - 10:34 By timeslive

The urgent application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The application is to suspend remedial action by Mkhwebane against the president in an effort to compel him to discipline Pravin Gordhan for approving former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement, with full pension benefits.

