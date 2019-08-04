Public protector is offered prayers against 'networks formed to destroy her'

Under fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was prayed over and offered counselling during a church visit on Sunday.

Archibishop Dr Modiri Shole said he had invited Mkhwebane because the church was of the view that there was a dark cloud hanging over her head. "A lot of things have happened, she has been bullied, harassed and intimidated. I thought, no we can't sit back and watch and decided to invite her for a ceremony.

"She came in, we prayed and offered her counseling, because we realised there were other sources and networks that have been formed to destroy her...."