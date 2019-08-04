Public protector is offered prayers against 'networks formed to destroy her'
Under fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was prayed over and offered counselling during a church visit on Sunday.
Archibishop Dr Modiri Shole said he had invited Mkhwebane because the church was of the view that there was a dark cloud hanging over her head. "A lot of things have happened, she has been bullied, harassed and intimidated. I thought, no we can't sit back and watch and decided to invite her for a ceremony.
"She came in, we prayed and offered her counseling, because we realised there were other sources and networks that have been formed to destroy her...."
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns to God. During her visit at the Alive Alive Ministries in Midrand today, Mkhwebani said she's using her spiritual principles to fight her battles.— Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) August 4, 2019
@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/l9AoxSVH6J
Shole said Mkhwebane was among other high profile dignitaries who were invited to attend a Women's Month church service at Alive Alive Jesus Ministries in Midrand.
"It wasn't just her, we invited other dignitaries. We have been doing this even in the past, because we believe people should not be afraid or intimidated when it comes to doing their jobs. We constantly tell them that no one but God can protect you from all the evils of this world, " he added.
"Yes people may do wrong, yes people are entitled to freedom of speech, but it is limited, we must remember that, they might be in high positions, but they are also people," he said.