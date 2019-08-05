BLF calls on ANC to suspend 'illegitimate president' Cyril Ramaphosa

Black First Land First (BLF) has called on the ANC to immediately suspend Cyril Ramaphosa as the party's president and remove him as head of state.

In what the BLF is calling the #RamaphosaLeaks, it said leaked emails on his 2017 ANC presidential campaign donors, "have not been denied and show beyond reasonable doubt that Ramaphosa is compromised, conflicted and corrupt".

"Worse still, he is beholden to white monopoly capital (WMC) in that he is bought by it. It is also clear Ramaphosa is protected by the WMC judiciary. The consequence of this reality is that there shall be no meaningful change in the lives of our people," the BLF charged in a statement on Monday.

The BLF said it believed Ramaphosa "conspired" with WMC to buy votes at the ANC's 2017 national conference, and described him as an "illegitimate president".

"Right now, no women or men of integrity have emerged from within the ANC with the moral rectitude to call for Ramaphosa to go. Even the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association people are silent," the BLF said.

"He [Ramaphosa] said he is fighting corruption whilst being the most corrupt," the BLF alleged.