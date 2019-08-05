Politics

DA calls for ANC split: 'Those who are committed to corruption and those who oppose it'

05 August 2019 - 07:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called for a 'split' in the ANC.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the ANC to "split" into two factions.

This after News24 revealed new information regarding the public protector’s probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In its report, News24 claimed that apparent leaked emails showed Ramaphosa was allegedly aware of those who funded and made contributions to his campaign for the ANC presidency, despite him previously denying it.

The emails were also mentioned in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report about an alleged R500,000 donation to the CR17 campaign by controversial Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Public protector says Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about a R500,000 donation.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Taking to social media, Maimane called on the ANC to “split” into two functions: those who were committed to corruption and those who were opposed to it.

"Let the ruling party split, so those who are committed to corruption work together and stand for an election, and those who are opposed to corruption and (want to build) a constitutional democracy join forces. That’s the choice that must be presented to voters. We must bring change," he said.

Maimane also suggested that "more" of this should be expected from the ruling party.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also chimed in, sharing a video of party leader Julius Malema speaking at a media briefing in July, where he "exposed" a new dawn.

