DA calls for ANC split: 'Those who are committed to corruption and those who oppose it'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the ANC to "split" into two factions.

This after News24 revealed new information regarding the public protector’s probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In its report, News24 claimed that apparent leaked emails showed Ramaphosa was allegedly aware of those who funded and made contributions to his campaign for the ANC presidency, despite him previously denying it.

The emails were also mentioned in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report about an alleged R500,000 donation to the CR17 campaign by controversial Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.