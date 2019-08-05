Politics

Editors tackle EFF over 'hate speech' towards journalists

05 August 2019 - 13:15 By Ernest Mabuza
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party have been taken to the Equality Court by the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party have been taken to the Equality Court by the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).
Image: ALON SKUY

The EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, have enabled an environment in which intimidation and harassment of journalists has been tolerated and encouraged.

This is one of the submissions made by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists in their application before the Equality Court, in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Sanef and the journalists want the court to declare that statements Malema made outside the state capture commission in Johannesburg in November 2018 be declared hate speech.

They also want Malema and the EFF to apologise for the utterances.

The journalists are Ranjeni Munusamy, Adriaan Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Max du Preez and Barry Bateman.

In his address outside the commission last year, Malema urged his supporters to "attack" and to "occupy every house, every space in society", including social media platforms.

Daniel Berger SC, counsel for Sanef, told the court the complainants had set out in detail how they had been affected by the actions of the EFF and Malema.

Berger said Malema, the EFF and its followers had made threatening statements and tweets, which targeted the complainants because of their reporting.

"This has created an environment which is toxic and hostile towards journalists. The respondents (EFF and Malema) have done nothing, and at times endorsed what their followers have said," Berger said.

Malema and the EFF are opposing the application.

The matter continues.

MORE

The EFF is tapping into vile sentiments in its attacks on journalists but free political choice is fundamental

'Can you cook?" a politician asked me a few days ago. I considered saying yes but realised the truth would be easily established if he decided to ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Editors defend Karima Brown after death threats from EFF supporters

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has defended senior journalist and TV host Karima Brown after EFF supporters sent her threatening ...
Politics
4 months ago

Followed, sworn at, threatened - woman journalist tells of abuse by EFF supporters

On the evening of November 23, Tiso Blackstar political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was at a Johannesburg store when three men – who she did not know ...
News
7 months ago

Sanef charges Malema, EFF with hate speech and intimidation of journalists

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has lodged a complaint at the Equality Court against the EFF and its leader Julius Malema in a bid ...
Politics
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Editors tackle EFF over 'hate speech' towards journalists Politics
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa must apologise about CR17 controversy: Political expert Politics
  3. No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  4. Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  5. DA calls for ANC split: 'Those who are committed to corruption and those who ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X