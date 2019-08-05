Politics

KZN Cogta MEC orders probe into alleged misuse of state vehicle by uThukela deputy mayor

05 August 2019 - 15:32 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
uThukela municipality's deputy mayor Nombali Mchunu has been accused of abusing a municipal resource.
Image: uThukela District Municipality

The head of co-operative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has ordered an investigation into the alleged misuse of an uThukela municipal vehicle by its deputy mayor.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka released a statement on Monday calling for uThukela’s speaker to investigate the matter of the stolen Toyota Fortuner. According to media reports, the vehicle was stolen while allegedly being used by deputy mayor Nombali Mchunu to attend a soccer match in Gauteng.

"This is a serious allegation that must be investigated with urgency, and pending such as investigation we will not be jumping to any conclusions. We have asked the speaker to investigate this matter speedily and submit a report to Cogta," said Hlomuka.

"The allegation is that uThukela's deputy mayor Nombali Mchunu recently used a Toyota Fortuner, which is the property of the municipality, to attend a soccer match in Gauteng without due authorisation from the municipality. The vehicle was stolen."

Hlomuka said his department took a "dim view of all cases where municipal assets or resources have been abused for personal gain".

"The department, however, insists on conducting proper investigations in each case before commenting further. There are too many questions in this particular case that can only be answered satisfactorily in an investigation.

"This is why we have asked the speaker of uThukela to conduct such an investigation and report to the department," said Hlomuka

