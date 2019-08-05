Politics

No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa

05 August 2019 - 12:01 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Nathi Mthethwa. File photo.
Nathi Mthethwa. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided that a commission of inquiry into the 2017 FNB Stadium stampede that claimed two lives would not be necessary, as there was "an unprecedented proliferation which has resulted in too many commissions of inquiry being established".

This is according to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, who was responding to DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo's parliamentary question for written reply.

Mhlongo asked Mthethwa if he had asked Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into the Carling Black Label Cup stampede that took place on July 29 2017.

Mthethwa said the president had taken a view that this would not be necessary as the department of justice was on top of the matter through other means.

"Besides, the Ngoepe commission of inquiry that investigated and reported on the Ellis Park soccer tragedy in 2001 has already constituted rules that relate to incidences in sport at stadiums and elsewhere, which should rather be utilised and built on, instead of opting to build afresh," Mthethwa wrote to Mhlongo.

"We must reflect on all tools available and exhaust all remedies, actions and so on that stem from the findings and recommendations of the Ngoepe commission of inquiry.

"Commissions of inquiry have limitations and as such should not be regarded as the first or last resort, as there are other avenues to pursue preferably. Even though one can pursue the establishment of a commission of inquiry, it would be far quicker and [more] practical  to execute applicable and available processes to ensure proper law enforcement and criminal investigations for effective outcomes in the above regard."

Mthethwa said the department had previously met with the department of justice and the national prosecuting authority to discuss progress made in the inquest into the FNB tragedy, and litigation finalised or pending. 

To this end, Mthethwa concluded that a commission of inquiry would "not be necessary".

