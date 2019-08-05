Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa must apologise about CR17 controversy: Political expert

05 August 2019 - 12:59 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

Political analyst and constitutional expert Professor Shadrack Gutto believes President Cyril Ramaphosa must apologise to the nation for the ongoing controversy regarding funders of his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

This after reports at the weekend revealed some of the funders who pumped millions into Ramaphosa's successful bid to lead the ANC in the so-called Ramaphosa e-mail leaks.

The leaks further revealed that Ramaphosa might have known about some of the funders, contrary to his previous assertion that he was in no way involved in sourcing money for the campaign.

Gutto said for Ramaphosa to find peace, he must apologise to the nation and withdraw a court challenge to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the matter, which was adverse for the president.

Gutto said: "I am no legal adviser for the president, but I would say the president has reached a position where he ought to apologise to the nation.

"Also, he actually has to remove the court action which he was taking against the public protector, questioning her findings that he may have broken the constitution and did not abide by executive ethics code.

"He must do what the public protector asked him to do and implement the remedial action."

MORE

Public protector is offered prayers against 'networks formed to destroy her'

Under fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was prayed over and offered counselling during a church visit on Sunday.
Politics
20 hours ago

Gutto said the Ramaphosa leaks must expose the gaps in the electoral system for political office in the country.

To this end, he believes the focus should not be on Ramaphosa but rather that a fully-fledged inquiry into funding of individuals and political parties must be established.

During the inquiry, he said, others, including those who competed against Ramaphosa for the ANC top job, must also be compelled to reveal their funders.

"Before the email leaks and the public protector's report, this is something the president should have known was wrong," said Gutto.

"It raises a lot of questions, and I think it is something that should apply to all the other candidates who competed for political positions within their parties in the run-up to the elections. It should not be limited only to him.

"People ought to know who contributed and how much. And those who contributed must indicate their purpose for the contributions," Gutto said.

"The talk around the funding of the president is a matter that has revealed serious loopholes in our electoral systems, inside political parties and even the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa)."

Gutto said the matter was "a turning point for the ANC" and it would serve the party  to chart a clear way forward about about how leaders run for office within the party. 

MORE

No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided that a commission of inquiry into the 2017 FNB Stadium stampede that claimed two lives will not be necessary.
Politics
2 hours ago

No more President Nice Guy: Ramaphosa needs to wise up to who is breaking our society and hit back

I have been trying to imagine the scene at last weekend's ANC national executive committee meeting when President Cyril Ramaphosa told those planning ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'Utterly irrational, not based on law, inconsistent with facts' - Ramaphosa on Mkhwebane's Bosasa findings

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the North Gauteng High Court that public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane got so much wrong in her report implicating ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Editors tackle EFF over 'hate speech' towards journalists Politics
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa must apologise about CR17 controversy: Political expert Politics
  3. No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  4. Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  5. DA calls for ANC split: 'Those who are committed to corruption and those who ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X