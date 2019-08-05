Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa

The re-election of Danny Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president cost R6m.

This was revealed by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in response to a parliamentary question for written reply posed by DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo.

Jordaan was re-elected unopposed last year after former referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo pulled out of the race.

Mthethwa said the money Safa spent to convene the election was raised from private sponsors, and government did not fork out a cent.

Five members of the electoral commission that oversaw the election collectively pocketed R2.1m.

McCaps Motimele scored the lion's share, walking away with R855,000, while Ntambi Ravele and Mthobi Tyamzashe pocketed R360,000 each. Abel Ramolotja was paid R315,000 and Bongani Zondi received R247,500.

More than R3.7m went towards other costs, including flights, the conference venue and accommodation.

Safa spent R450,000 flying people to Sandton, Johannesburg, where the conference was held.

While some delegates flew in to the city, others opted to travel by road, claiming travel costs of R138,000 from Safa.

Sound and lighting cost the association more than R310,000, stationery cost R10,000 and Safa paid almost R400,000 to accommodate delegates.