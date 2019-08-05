Politics

Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa

05 August 2019 - 11:06 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Danny Jordaan.
Danny Jordaan.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The re-election of Danny Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president cost R6m.

This was revealed by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in response to a parliamentary question for written reply posed by DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo.

Jordaan was re-elected unopposed last year after former referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo pulled out of the race.

Mthethwa said the money Safa spent to convene the election was raised from private sponsors, and government did not fork out a cent.

Five members of the electoral commission that oversaw the election collectively pocketed R2.1m.

McCaps Motimele scored the lion's share, walking away with R855,000, while Ntambi Ravele and Mthobi Tyamzashe pocketed R360,000 each. Abel Ramolotja was paid R315,000 and Bongani Zondi received R247,500.

More than R3.7m went towards other costs, including flights, the conference venue and accommodation.

Safa spent R450,000 flying people to Sandton, Johannesburg, where the conference was held.

While some delegates flew in to the city, others opted to travel by road, claiming travel costs of R138,000 from Safa.

Sound and lighting cost the association more than R310,000, stationery cost R10,000 and Safa paid almost R400,000 to accommodate delegates.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

A Malema-less EFF, Ramaphosa feels the heat, and a useless youth league

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Safa appoint Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana interim coach

The SA Football Association (Safa) moved swiftly form Stuart Baxter’s resignation as Bafana Bafana head coach on Friday, appointing his assistant ...
Sport
1 day ago

Millions left stranded as SABC confirms blackout of PSL matches

It has been confirmed that the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not televise the opening round of Absa Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will earn exactly R0 from the remainder of his contract‚ he revealed at his press conference announcing his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  2. Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa Politics
  3. DA calls for ANC split: 'Those who are committed to corruption and those who ... Politics
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is in crisis and the ANC is a write-off. So, where is the ... Ideas
  5. Public protector is offered prayers against 'networks formed to destroy her' Politics

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD

Related articles

  1. Cash-strapped Safa may struggle to hire top-notch coach after Baxter exit Sport
  2. 'Broke Safa cooked the books' News
X