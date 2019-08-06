EFF claims journalists are 'colluding' with ANC to stifle smaller parties

The EFF claims "certain journalists" are colluding with the ANC to "squeeze" smaller parties in the country.

"Certain journalists have positioned themselves to defend President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Pravin Gordhan," advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for the EFF, said in the equality court, sitting at the high court in Pretoria, on Tuesday.

The court heard arguments over the alleged intimidation of journalists, which stemmed from a speech EFF leader Julius Malema made outside the state capture commission in November 2018. Gordhan was at the time testifying before the commissioner, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists want the court to declare that the statements by Malema are hate speech. They also want Malema and the EFF to apologise for the utterances.The journalists are News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk, Tiso Blackstar’s associate editor Renjeni Munusamy, Eyewitness News senior journalist Barry Bateman and co-editor of Vrye Weekblad Max du Preez.

The EFF has denied intimidating or harassing journalists.

In its responding affidavit to the court, Malema submitted that Sanef's application with the five journalists was a "thinly veiled attempt to silence the EFF and me as an adversarial contender of the media's ability to determine the news in SA".