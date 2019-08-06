Politics

Parliamentary committee worried about 'unavailability of rape kits'

06 August 2019 - 15:45 By Nonkuleko Njilo
Chairwoman Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba noted the committee's concern about the shortages of rape kits at police stations. File photo.
Chairwoman Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba noted the committee's concern about the shortages of rape kits at police stations. File photo.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

Parliament's portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities on Tuesday expressed concern about the shortage of rape kits in police stations.

"The shortage of rape kits at police stations will hamper the police’s ability to solve rape crimes, which inadvertently leads to the justice system failing rape survivors," said chairwoman Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba.

"Women’s suffering should not be compounded by the unavailability of rape kits," she added.

Ncube-Ndaba highlighted the committee’s concern about the shortages, particularly as the police had committed to resolve the issue, and vowed to monitor the progress of more kits made available.

"The committee will monitor progress on implementing commitments made and agreed upon," added Ncube-Ndaba.

MORE

Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: reports

Reports that an Indian man bet his wife and let his cousin and a friend gang-rape her after he ran out of money have shocked the global community.
News
8 hours ago

Gruesome Brakpan family mass slaying: sexual abuse claims emerge

Sandra Schwartz was found dead on a dirty blue mattress on her lounge floor, with the pistol used to kill her two teenage daughters and 10-year-old ...
News
2 days ago

Man arrested for allegedly raping his sister, 10, in Heidelberg

A 22-year-old man was apprehended by police after allegedly raping his 10-year-old sister while parents were away on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Parliamentary committee worried about 'unavailability of rape kits' Politics
  2. EFF, like journalists, also abused by faceless trolls, court hears Politics
  3. ANC KZN extends paid leave for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | EFF and Sanef square off in court over alleged hate speech Politics
  5. Faith Muthambi to face criminal charges after SABC probe: Everything you need ... Politics

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X