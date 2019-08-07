Politics

SABC report unfairly rubbishes my name, says Faith Muthambi

07 August 2019 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi said it would have been 'just and honourable' for the authors of the report to 'hear my side of the story rather than to rubbish my name'.
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi said it would have been 'just and honourable' for the authors of the report to 'hear my side of the story rather than to rubbish my name'.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has rubbished the SABC's report, calling it "hogwash".

Muthambi was responding to a report released on Monday by the commission led by Joe Thloloe, which implicated several staff members and government officials including herself and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Muthambi was accused of bullying journalists and giving instructions to the editorial team, despite not being mandated to do so.

The DA said it would be laying criminal charges against Muthambi for violating the Broadcasting Act.

In her response, Muthambi said she was disappointed by the report and that she was not allowed to respond to the allegations.

"It is not good enough for the authors to point fingers at a cabinet minister and SABC board members and make reference to 'enforced' instructions from the top without evidence. Perhaps only a retired or tired person can do that.

Faith Muthambi to face criminal charges after SABC probe: Everything you need to know

Former minister of communications Faith Muthambi is set to face criminal charges after the release of the SABC's report on editorial interference at ...
Politics
1 day ago

"It would have been just and honourable for the authors to contact me to hear my side of the story than to rubbish my name in this manner," she said.

Muthambi said Thloloe and Steven Tawana of MMM Attorneys fundamentally failed as long-practising journalist by publishing the report.

She added that she was singled out with no evidence to prove interference.

"The authors draw parallels where there are none, between my political life which they show disdain at and investigations into the editorial independence of the SABC. Their hangover of former president [Jacob Zuma] clouded their judgment," she said.

"They insinuate an unpalatable relationship which I seem to have had with the former COO, which in their minds led to this so-called interference which I seemed to have done at the SABC.

"I am guilty of being at the same place, at the same time with the former COO [Hlaudi Motsoeneng] when I showed up to support the former president in court in Durban, which I don't know where they get a mandate to investigate my personal life."

MORE

Probe finds SABC was 'crippled by pain, anger and fear'

A commission of inquiry into interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation has found that the national broadcaster suffered from the ...
News
1 day ago

Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC probe: 'They're lying, this is an agenda to tarnish my name'

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has rubbished the findings of an SABC probe as a conspiracy to tarnish his name.
News
1 day ago

DA to lay charges against Faith Muthambi over SABC saga

The DA announced on Monday that it would lay charges against former communications minister Faith Muthambi.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SABC report unfairly rubbishes my name, says Faith Muthambi Politics
  2. Shivambu says Ramaphosa’s 'downfall' is not part of EFF’s plan... yet Politics
  3. Lindiwe Mazibuko weighs in on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funding Politics
  4. Methodist church distances itself from proposed night vigil for eThekwini mayor ... Politics
  5. ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa, says leaked e-mails 'calculated manoeuvre' Politics

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X