Shivambu says Ramaphosa’s 'downfall' is not part of EFF’s plan... yet

07 August 2019 - 07:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has hinted at a plan for President Cyril Ramaphosa's "downfall".

This after Shivambu reacted to the announcement of a media briefing from ANC leaders who were involved in the CR17 campaign for Ramaphosa to become president of the party and the country.

On Tuesday, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu announced the briefing on Twitter, before cancelling it hours later after a "discussion with the officials of our glorious movement".

Mthembu said the "glorious movement" was "dealing with the matters relating" to Ramaphosa and decided to call off the briefing.

However, before the cancellation was announced, Shivambu shared some strong words about the ANC's "faction".

His response led to a Twitter user asking if Ramaphosa’s "downfall" was part of the EFF's plans.

In his response, Shivambu suggested that the EFF's current plan was to let the ANC "dig a deeper hole" for Ramaphosa.

"His downfall is not EFF's plan yet. If it was EFF's plan, he’d have fallen by now.

"We are cautioning the faction that they should stop making stupid mistakes because they are going to dig a deeper hole for their president."

No love lost between Ramaphosa and the EFF

There has been no love lost between the president and the EFF.

Last month, the EFF put Ramaphosa under pressure, calling for him to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan from his cabinet with immediate effect for his alleged role in the establishment of Sars' "rogue unit".

The party said failure to do so, "will prompt the EFF to approach courts to enforce this binding remedial action".

On July 22, the EFF called for Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence while he took the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane's, findings against him on urgent judicial review.

The party said Ramaphosa was conflicted and should be on leave until his name was cleared.

The report by Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of misleading parliament over a R500,000 donation from Bosasa.

The report resulted from a complaint laid by Shivambu, and another from DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

