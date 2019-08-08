DA threatens legal action if no-confidence motion against Mangaung mayor is not tabled

The Democratic Alliance in Mangaung has given speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana seven working days to convene a special council meeting to debate and vote on its motion of no confidence against mayor Olly Mlamleli.

The party said that if Siyonzana failed to table the notice, he must be prepared to face legal action to compel him to do his job.

The DA had filed a notice of motion of no confidence in the mayor on May 27, following a plethora of problems affecting the municipality.

The party said Siyonzana had claimed in June that he was unsure whether he could place the motion before the council, because, in his assessment, the motion was too vague about why the council should express a vote of no confidence in Mlamleli.

DA Free State leader Patricia Kopane said residents of Mangaung had borne the brunt of the serious maladministration and poor governance of Mlamleli since the 2016 local government elections.

She said the rate of revenue collection stood at less than 60%, while budgets of the metro routinely assumed a collection rate of at least 90%.

The party said for the past two years, the municipality had paid R61m to a company that had failed to help the municipality improve collection rates, as per the contract.