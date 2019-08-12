Politics

From Zwelinzima Vavi to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - Big names weigh in on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funders

12 August 2019 - 10:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Opinions differ about the allegations surrounding the funding of Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for election as ANC president.
Opinions differ about the allegations surrounding the funding of Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for election as ANC president.
Image: TimesLIVE

A report which revealed the names of some of the biggest alleged donors for President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, has sparked widespread reaction from politicians, political commentators and South Africans.

Wits University vice-chancellor professor Adam Habib, EFF senior leadership Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu and former Cosatu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi have all chimed in on the matter, but with opposing views. 

According to the Sunday Independent report, millions were allegedly forked out by, among others, Nicky Oppenheimer, Raymond Ackerman and Maria Ramos.  

For Habib, the list was neither surprising nor shocking. He called the debate around the CR17 funders a "scam" due to the predictability of the donors.

Vavi was specific about the donors he wants out in the open - those who funded Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's campaign. "Now that we know who donated to the CR17 campaign, may we also be furnished with the list of individuals and companies who donated to the NDZ campaign?" 

Ndlozi rubbished this view, saying exposing funders for the NDZ campaign would serve zero purpose as she is not the head of state. 

In a series of tweets, Ndlozi further questioned why the ANC veterans have not said anything regarding the CR17 funders, and accused Ramaphosa of having no integrity.

Another member of the red berets, Floyd Shivambu, lamented the "whiteness" of the donors, saying it is not reflective of the majority of the ANC's leadership. 

Cyril Ramaphosa gets top lawyers to take on Busisiwe Mkhwebane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has enlisted two top legal minds in what is expected to be an explosive legal fight against public protector Busisiwe ...
News
1 day ago

Women will get more economic empowerment, and protection, from government: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday all government plans and budgets will have to include gender-specific delivery targets.
Politics
2 days ago

'We don't make donations to political parties' - Absa

Banking group Absa on Sunday rubbished claims that it made a donation to help fund President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action Politics
  2. From Zwelinzima Vavi to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - Big names weigh in on Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Inquiry resumes with testimony from David Maree Politics
  4. Embattled Durban mayor continues to earn R115k per month while ANC in KZN ... Politics
  5. 'We don't make donations to political parties' - Absa Politics

Latest Videos

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
X