From Zwelinzima Vavi to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - Big names weigh in on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funders
A report which revealed the names of some of the biggest alleged donors for President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, has sparked widespread reaction from politicians, political commentators and South Africans.
Wits University vice-chancellor professor Adam Habib, EFF senior leadership Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu and former Cosatu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi have all chimed in on the matter, but with opposing views.
According to the Sunday Independent report, millions were allegedly forked out by, among others, Nicky Oppenheimer, Raymond Ackerman and Maria Ramos.
For Habib, the list was neither surprising nor shocking. He called the debate around the CR17 funders a "scam" due to the predictability of the donors.
The debate around the CR campaign funding is a scam. I could have predicted the donors without a leak. Why is anyone surprised? If you as an activist or political observer are surprised, then you not very politically astute. But there are 2 lessons to be learnt from the incident.— Adam Habib (@AdHabb) August 11, 2019
Vavi was specific about the donors he wants out in the open - those who funded Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's campaign. "Now that we know who donated to the CR17 campaign, may we also be furnished with the list of individuals and companies who donated to the NDZ campaign?"
Now that we know who donated to the CR17 campaign may we also be furnished with the list of who individuals and companies who donated to the NDZ campaign? May we also know if the leaders of other parties also use money to win support? May we also see all the details?— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) August 11, 2019
Ndlozi rubbished this view, saying exposing funders for the NDZ campaign would serve zero purpose as she is not the head of state.
BUT, what does knowing who funded NDZ help us with? She is not a President, her funders LOST!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 11, 2019
The question is indeed more critical to the sitting Head of State for us to understand his decisions & choices. To understand the “conflict” of interest he has in executing state power! https://t.co/BeJyscKXPS
In a series of tweets, Ndlozi further questioned why the ANC veterans have not said anything regarding the CR17 funders, and accused Ramaphosa of having no integrity.
Another member of the red berets, Floyd Shivambu, lamented the "whiteness" of the donors, saying it is not reflective of the majority of the ANC's leadership.
These are some of the main funders of CR17. None of them look like majority of members of the party they hypnotized through cash. Clearly the white capitalist established has rented a president to the erstwhile liberation movement. And most definitely this is no free later lunch! pic.twitter.com/0p2XJlMM93— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 11, 2019