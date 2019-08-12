From Zwelinzima Vavi to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - Big names weigh in on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funders

A report which revealed the names of some of the biggest alleged donors for President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, has sparked widespread reaction from politicians, political commentators and South Africans.

Wits University vice-chancellor professor Adam Habib, EFF senior leadership Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu and former Cosatu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi have all chimed in on the matter, but with opposing views.

According to the Sunday Independent report, millions were allegedly forked out by, among others, Nicky Oppenheimer, Raymond Ackerman and Maria Ramos.

For Habib, the list was neither surprising nor shocking. He called the debate around the CR17 funders a "scam" due to the predictability of the donors.