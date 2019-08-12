Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured an interdict staying the implementation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him in her report on his CR17 election campaign, which includes an order that he disclose all his funders to parliament.

Mkhwebane did not oppose Ramaphosa’s application, and it was granted by agreement by judge Peter Mabuse in the Pretoria high court this morning.

Under the terms of the order granted by Mabuse, Ramaphosa’s challenge to Mkhwebane’s report will be heard on an “expedited basis”. The president contends that it is crucial that the case is decided as soon as possible.

