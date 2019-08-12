Politics

SACP says all Nasrec candidates, not just Ramaphosa, must disclose funding

12 August 2019 - 15:49 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
The SACP believes singling out Cyril Ramaphosa while sparing others who lobbied for the same position was deliberately meant to collapse the president.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/Sunday Times

The SACP has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the ongoing saga surrounding the funding of the CR17 campaign that catapulted him to the ANC top job in December 2017.

Ramaphosa has been in the spotlight for months regarding hundreds of millions allegedly donated to his campaign and the identities and intentions of those who donated.

The party said if Ramaphosa was forced to disclose his funding details, the same rule must apply to others, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who lost the ANC presidential race to Ramaphosa by only 179 votes.

From Zwelinzima Vavi to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - Big names weigh in on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is dominating conversations on Twitter following a report exposing funders for his presidential campaign.
5 hours ago

The communists said they agreed with Ramaphosa that the ANC should develop a policy to regulate members for internal party leadership contests to end confusion.

"Taking into account that the leadership contest at the last national conference of the ANC did not involve one side only, there can be no other conclusion than that the so-called leak is a deliberate function of a wider politically motivated agenda,"  said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo on Monday.

"The ANC was correct in characterising it as 'an attempt to undermine public confidence in president Ramaphosa'. The SACP resolutely rejects being drawn into a one-sided focus on the fundraising details of the leadership contest associated with the last conference of the ANC.

"It would be appropriate for ANC members and the public at large to receive a full disclosure of the sources of all the funds that were donated, received and used in the course of the contest, regardless of candidates involved."

The party believes it is high time for parliament to enact an unambiguous law meant to police the financial sponsoring of political parties and individuals running for political office.

When this happened, said Mashilo, the application of such a law should not be like George Orwell's book Animal Farm, where some animals are more equal than others.

"All MPs are direct beneficiaries of the funds donated to their different parties to support their election as MPs, over and above their respective congress or conference donations," said Mashilo.

'We don't make donations to political parties' - Absa

Banking group Absa on Sunday rubbished claims that it made a donation to help fund President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.
1 day ago

Holomisa on Ramaphosa's campaign funding: 'He must file urgently'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa.
4 days ago

Shivambu says Ramaphosa's 'downfall' is not part of EFF's plan... yet

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu hints at a plan for President Cyril Ramaphosa's "downfall".
5 days ago

