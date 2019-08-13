Politics

ANC vs Mashaba mudslinging intensifies in Joburg

13 August 2019 - 16:22 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

The war of words and recriminations between the ANC and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has shifted into a higher gear.

This after the ANC fired back at Mashaba on Monday after he accused the city's opposition of "handsomely rewarding Kenneth Mgaga for his sterling performance during the Alexandra shutdown by being appointed a councillor in Johannesburg".

Mgaga, who is Alexandra’s ANC Youth League chairperson, was the leader of the anti-Mashaba Alex shutdown weeks before the May 8 general elections.

The ANC dismissed Mashaba's assertions, saying Mgaga was deployed to the council following a vacancy after Parks Tau was appointed a deputy minister.

"For Mashaba’s information, in filling vacancies in the Joburg council, the ANC follows the list of candidates submitted to the IEC in 2016. The vacancy that came about as a result of  Parks Tau leaving council was subjected to the normal process of filling vacancies," the ANC said in a statement.

"Comrade Kenneth was chosen legitimately as he was next in line as reflected in the ANC list submitted to the IEC. The ANC followed the list even though it could bring other equally capable candidates.

"The accusations by Mashaba are baseless and far from the truth. In fact, Mashaba is projecting his own deceitful ways on the ANC. He is the one who rewarded a defector from Al Jama-ah, councillor Noorbai with a position of councillor in the city for voting Mashaba as mayor in 2016."

Mashaba has consistently accused the ANC of being corrupt during its reign before the 2016 local government elections when he took over as mayor.

The ANC has filed a motion for a vote of no confidence in Mashaba whom they accuse of causing the city to go "broke".

