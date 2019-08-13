DA to fight NHI bill 'all the way to the Constitutional Court'

The DA will to go all the way to the Constitutional Court to stop the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, tabled in parliament last week by health minister Zweli Mkhize.

This was announced at a press briefing in parliament by DA leader Mmusi Maimane and party MP in the health portfolio committee, Siviwe Gwarube.

Maimane and Gwarube are arguing that the bill was not consistent with schedule 4 of the constitution in that it usurped the powers of provinces in the administration of public health care.

Maimane said he had written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, asking her to seek a legal opinion on the constitutionality of the NHI bill before it was processed for possible passage by the health portfolio committee.