Politics

Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma for R500,000 over 'enemy agent' tweet

13 August 2019 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
Derek Hanekom says the tweet caused 'immense harm and damage' to his reputation.
Derek Hanekom says the tweet caused 'immense harm and damage' to his reputation.
Image: Russell Roberts

Derek Hanekom is suing Jacob Zuma for R500,000 in damages for defamation over a tweet by the former president which described Hanekom as a “known enemy agent”.

“I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent,” said a post on Zuma’s Twitter account in July.

The tweet followed revelations by EFF leader Julius Malema that Hanekom and SACP deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila had "plotted" to oust Zuma.

Zuma had earlier told the commission of inquiry into state capture that the ANC had been infiltrated by apartheid spies. He accused former Limpopo premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi and former communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies.

ANC veterans pledge support for embattled Derek Hanekom

ANC veterans have come out in support of under-fire NEC member Derek Hanekom, amid pressure to have the party act on allegations that he worked with ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Business Day reported on Tuesday that the defamation case had been set down for August 21. Hanekom said the tweet had caused “immense harm and damage” to his reputation and implied that he was involved in a plot involving foreign intelligence agencies to remove Zuma as president.

TimesLIVE reported in July that Zuma had made the comments about Hanekom on Twitter after Malema disclosed that the former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member had “worked with” the EFF to remove him as president.

Malema also claimed that Hanekom was planning to form a new political party. “He even told us that if NDZ [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] wins [during the 2017 ANC leadership battle], they are forming a new political party.”

Hanekom later confirmed having met EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, but said there was nothing wrong with two members of parliament talking.

“People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time. He is making something big out of nothing,” he said.

In addition to seeking R500,000 in damages, Hanekom is also asking the high court to make an order compelling Zuma to "unconditionally withdraw" the "enemy agent" comment and apologise for it on Twitter. 

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

The sun sets quickly on Ramaphosa's 'new dawn'

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy

ANC stalwart Mac Maharaj has come out in defence of Siphiwe Nyanda, effectively saying that former president Jacob Zuma lied when he told the Zondo ...
News
2 days ago

ANC's Ace Magashule lambasts 'charlatan' Derek Hanekom

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says former minister and ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom is a 'wedge-driver'.
Politics
2 weeks ago

'It was no secret we wanted Zuma gone', SACP says of EFF's plot claim

The SACP on Wednesday came to the defence of its first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila, saying he acted on the party's instruction to lobby "South ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma: Here's what you need to know Politics
  2. Gumede, Exco members from eThekwini and Msunduzi redeployed 'immediately' Politics
  3. Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma for R500,000 over 'enemy agent' tweet Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Municipal manager testifies on Estina milk project Politics
  5. Who is Zuma shading on Twitter with cryptic messages? Social media responds Politics

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X