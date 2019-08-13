Politics

Sanef victory over EFF would be a setback for freedom of expression: Helen Zille

13 August 2019 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE
Helen Zille.
Helen Zille.
Image: DONNA WATSON

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille has weighed in on the court case between the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the EFF.

In a column published by News24, Zille said freedom of speech served as the foundation for media freedom.

"Are journalists claiming the right to exercise their freedoms (including to be hateful and hurtful, which they regularly are) while preventing others from doing so?

"Given that Sanef and almost all the journalists who have brought the case are active commentating participants in day-to-day politics, rather than mere neutral observers, do they expect to be immune from blow-back?" she asked in her column.

Zille said if Sanef was successful in the case, the consequences would be a setback for freedom of expression.

Sanef and the EFF faced off at the equality court last week over the alleged harassment of journalists by the party.

Times Select reported that five journalists and Sanef applied for an interdict against EFF leader Julius Malema and his party for creating a “toxic” working environment for journalists.

MORE:

When the media stands up against the EFF bullies, it stands up for the rights of every South African

There was an expectation, probably a tad optimistic, that once apartheid had been defeated and freedom of speech was finally enshrined in our new ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Intimidation of journalists and slurs against judges are unmistakable signs that our democracy is under attack

During a visit to Turkey in 2015, I kept questioning why society there was not up in arms about the escalating onslaught on the media and judiciary. ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EFF, like journalists, also abused by faceless trolls, court hears

The EFF has been made into a punching bag by “faceless trolls” and abused online just like journalists, the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Who is Zuma shading on Twitter with cryptic messages? Social media responds Politics
  2. Sanef victory over EFF would be a setback for freedom of expression: Helen Zille Politics
  3. Durban mayor Zandile Gumede in the dark amid rumours she's been axed Politics
  4. Deputy public protector's term ends soon - but he could serve another seven ... Politics
  5. SACP says all Nasrec candidates, not just Ramaphosa, must disclose funding Politics

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X