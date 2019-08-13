Sanef victory over EFF would be a setback for freedom of expression: Helen Zille

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille has weighed in on the court case between the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the EFF.

In a column published by News24, Zille said freedom of speech served as the foundation for media freedom.

"Are journalists claiming the right to exercise their freedoms (including to be hateful and hurtful, which they regularly are) while preventing others from doing so?

"Given that Sanef and almost all the journalists who have brought the case are active commentating participants in day-to-day politics, rather than mere neutral observers, do they expect to be immune from blow-back?" she asked in her column.

Zille said if Sanef was successful in the case, the consequences would be a setback for freedom of expression.

Sanef and the EFF faced off at the equality court last week over the alleged harassment of journalists by the party.

Times Select reported that five journalists and Sanef applied for an interdict against EFF leader Julius Malema and his party for creating a “toxic” working environment for journalists.