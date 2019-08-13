Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Municipal manager testifies on Estina milk project

13 August 2019 - 09:32 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture is due to hear testimony from former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi, in relation to the Estina farm project in the Free State.


The project, signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.

However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina, a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project, only 1% was spent on farming.

