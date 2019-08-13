Who is Zuma shading on Twitter with cryptic messages? Social media responds
"Those who have been found to be corrupt and involved in any wrongdoing will soon pay the price for their actions." This is the gist of two cryptic messages shared on Twitter by former president Jacob Zuma.
Since the messages were posted less than 24 hours ago, scores of people have come up with theories on who they are directed at.
Some say President Cyril Ramaphosa. Meanwhile, others have slammed Zuma for his actions as the country's head of state. Then there are those who have criticised Ramaphosa for "wrongdoing".
Webakwethu!! Kubi!Iyabhubhudl’inkezo.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) August 12, 2019
Iwa libheke Umoya.
Sengathi bakhona abazoyikhotha imbenge yomile.
The second message, loosely translated, means "It's bad! The saints who launched war on corruption are the ones who are now implicated in such."
Then he asks, "Kazi iyozala nkomoni?" , which means "I wonder what the outcome of all this will be?"
Kubi!— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) August 12, 2019
Ongcwelengcwele abathi bafaka Impi yokulwa neNkohlakalo, yibo manje abamanaphanapha udaka lweNkohlakalo nobugebengu.
Kazi iyozala nkomoni?
As if you are holy yourself, after soo much damage you've done.— Masterpiece WO'MCULO Kunene (@WoMculo) August 12, 2019
All i know is that, whatever happens now, it will never be comparable to the pain and anguish you caused to this nation, wogqiba umane uthi 'angiyazi' when you are asked to account...If i were you, i would not laugh as yet, nelakho iliwa lizobheka umoya soon— BKD (@Vukile81172653) August 12, 2019
Kungcono uRamaphosa akazange wantshontsha imali yabakhokhi bentelaNguwe esikwazi ngenkohlakalo, unenhliziyo embi baba, uzophumula nini nezingane zakho eziyinqwaba udle impesheni, wena awsoze waba ngumongameli khohlwa.bitter old man— iTOUCHCANDI (@iTouchCandi) August 12, 2019
Jacob Zuma,the man whose name is synonymous with corruption in South Africa....it was Zuma who was friends with the corrupt Guptas-who collapsed Eskom,NWPG and FSPG!— Mike Clarence (@MikeClarence2) August 12, 2019
Ingabe ukhuluma ngami? Ngiyasola mfowethu🤔 pic.twitter.com/vgLeojtwHx— Patrick Sindane (@sindane3) August 12, 2019
Relax old man... KZN mayor Gumede is fired... It seems that your ANC camp is in trouble😂😂😂... Sleep khehle— Siseko Davani (@MsebzSiseko) August 12, 2019
Ramaphosa is fighting back don't underestimate the "Buffalo"
Kwa ANC nonke niyefana nge Corruption @StateCaptureCom must deal with all ANC and Government leaders who are in the pocketbooks of WMC...Kubo Baba pic.twitter.com/2vqJOkIqEu— #MyContinent 🙌🏽 (@MelusiTweets) August 12, 2019