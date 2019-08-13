Who is Zuma shading on Twitter with cryptic messages? Social media responds

"Those who have been found to be corrupt and involved in any wrongdoing will soon pay the price for their actions." This is the gist of two cryptic messages shared on Twitter by former president Jacob Zuma.

Since the messages were posted less than 24 hours ago, scores of people have come up with theories on who they are directed at.

Some say President Cyril Ramaphosa. Meanwhile, others have slammed Zuma for his actions as the country's head of state. Then there are those who have criticised Ramaphosa for "wrongdoing".