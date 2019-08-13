Politics

Who is Zuma shading on Twitter with cryptic messages? Social media responds

13 August 2019 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma's cryptic messages on Twitter have many wondering who they are directed at.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

"Those who have been found to be corrupt and involved in any wrongdoing will soon pay the price for their actions." This is the gist of two cryptic messages shared on Twitter by former president Jacob Zuma.

Since the messages were posted less than 24 hours ago, scores of people have come up with theories on who they are directed at.

Some say President Cyril Ramaphosa. Meanwhile, others have slammed Zuma for his actions as the country's head of state. Then there are those who have criticised Ramaphosa for "wrongdoing".

The second message, loosely translated, means "It's bad! The saints who launched war on corruption are the ones who are now implicated in such."

Then he asks, "Kazi iyozala nkomoni?" , which means "I wonder what the outcome of all this will be?"

