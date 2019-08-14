Bathabile Dlamini refuses to engage with media over threatened new party

Dlamini instead referred all questions to the league's secretary-general Meokgo Matuba.

Matuba said the league had no problems with the ANC's decision regarding Gumede. She said the party had furnished them with the report that ultimately led to its decision to drop the axe on the embattled mayor.

"If there are issues, if there was an assessment [sic], we know that as a deployee of the ANC, you will be assessed - and definitely after receiving the outcome, you will be told that these are the practical steps that the ANC will take in terms of a correcting or improving on its services," said Matuba.

She said whatever position had been taken by the ANC, the league would abide by its decision.

This follows Dlamini's comments on Tuesday that she was not happy that it was "easy" to remove women leaders in the party.

"We are going to meet with KZN officials ... [We are] very unhappy about the culture of making it easy to remove women [from] positions of power," said Dlamini.