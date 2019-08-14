#HandsoffMashaba gains momentum in face of no confidence vote
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is receiving support from some people on social media and his party, amid calls by the ANC to table a motion of no confidence against him on August 22.
Dominating Twitter's trends list, users of the platform are using the hashtag #HandsOffMashaba, to convey their messages of support.
In an attempt to see the ANC's plan fail, the DA is urging South Africans to help keep Mashaba as Joburg mayor, by signing a petition. They are gunning for 100,000 signatures and so far have just more than 3,000.
"Since Mayor Mashaba launched the anti-corruption unit over two years ago, to uncover corrupt activities inherited from the ANC-led City of Johannesburg's old office 5,335 cases have been investigated", said the DA in a statement.
The party further accuses the ANC of wanting to cling to power in the city so they will "continue stealing from the poor".
"But on 22 August, they want to remove him through the motion of no confidence because they want to get back to eating the people's money."
Mashaba's supporters, some of whom have said they are not DA followers, are backing the mayor. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
#MashabaMustGo just because they are no longer getting those kick backs from tenders now they wanna remove Mashaba, HE IS GOING NOWHERE!!!!!!!— MagazaN'wanaVaida (@NwanaVaida) August 14, 2019
Nothing proves that some politicians really don't care about the lives of South Africans but will continue causing divisions where there's progress so long as they're not in power than this stupid, baseless Motion of No Confidence in Mayor @HermanMashaba @Our_DA— KGOSHIGADI NOKO RAKOMA (@KgoshigadiNR) August 14, 2019
#MashabaMustGo
#MashabaMustGo : ANC thieves are getting hungry, they want to steal from the coffers of the City of Johannesburg just as they did during the ANC reign in the past.— Xolani Mbhele (@BigDawgiedawg) August 14, 2019
We the citizens of Johannesburg need Mr Mashaba to save Joburg C.B.D from the corrupt ANC officials. pic.twitter.com/DSIe7ZCLyK
#MashabaMustGo this is just desperate, cumin guys....Mayor Mashaba is here to stay. For the first time, things are shaking in Johannesburg....how can looters be so brave to want Mashaba to leave? Really??— Mokotjo_RoyalPriesthood 👑 (@Ben_MBA1) August 14, 2019
