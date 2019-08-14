Politics

NHI is here to stay: Ramaphosa

14 August 2019 - 06:21 By Aphiwe Deklerk
President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini at the 'conversation with the president' event in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini at the 'conversation with the president' event in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: ALON SKUY

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday vowed that the National Health Insurance is here to stay.

Ramaphosa was speaking a week after health minister Zweli Mkhize made public the NHI bill, which has been the subject of a lot of criticism.

Most of the critics have pointed out a lack of clarity about its funding, questions over the future of medical aids and fear that health professionals and specialists would leave the country.

But addressing an ANC Women's League event, dubbed a "Conversation with the President" on Tuesday night in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa came out in full support of the NHI.

"I would like to say that the NHI is here to stay. Whether people like it or not, it's going nowhere," said the president to loud applause.

Earlier, while speaking about the economy, Ramaphosa said that his government would hold another investment summit in November.

He emphasised the need for investment, but cautioned that infighting in the ANC was chasing foreign investors away.

"They don't want to see us fighting among ourselves... They think that there is political instability and they walk away with their dollars and their euros and their pounds," said Ramaphosa.

He said his government was focusing the economy to ensure sustainable growth.

Ramaphosa said they needed to work together because where there is unity, there is growth.

"We will turn our economy around, we are going to turn it around whether people like it or not.  We are going to do it because we have it within us to be able to focus more closely to what needs to be done. And we are going to do, watch this space," he said.

Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

The president has secured an interdict staying the implementation of the public protector’s remedial action against him in her CR17 report
Politics
1 day ago

Women's League wants answers about axing of ANC leaders in KZN

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that the organisation wants to meet the party's KwaZulu-Natal ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Women will get more economic empowerment, and protection, from government: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday all government plans and budgets will have to include gender-specific delivery targets.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. How do you feel about paying Zuma's lawyers? Politics
  2. NHI is here to stay: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Women's League wants answers about axing of ANC leaders in KZN Politics
  4. ANC vs Mashaba mudslinging intensifies in Joburg Politics
  5. DA to fight NHI bill 'all the way to the Constitutional Court' Politics

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X