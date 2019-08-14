'No moral basis' for Bathabile Dlamini's threatened new party, says analyst

But political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the league was just flexing its muscles.

“They are reminding people that they are the remnant of the Zuma ANC,” he said, adding that Dlamini was aggrieved because she had lost her cabinet position.

“They can’t blame the ANC on this one [Gumede’s axing]. The ANC’s hands are tied on this one.”

Commenting on Dlamini’s warning of women forming their own party, Mathekga said: “On what moral basis would her party stand? I don’t see that one happening."

Social media users also weighed in on Dlamini’s threat.

“What Bathabile is saying is that incompetent female thieves must be kept in their positions or they will form a breakaway party, Bathabile Dlamini, that would be the best present for RSA on women's month,” said Collen Tsobane.

“Bathabile Dlamini has no moral authority to champion women's affairs after supporting Zuma against a rape[d] woman,” said "Magents".

Dlamini, who resigned as an MP in June, is no stranger to controversy.

In January 2018, she came under fire after reports surfaced of the department of social development paying more than R500,000 to the SABC for Dlamini to be interviewed on the programme Real Talk With Anele.

In October 2018, the DA laid a criminal complaint against the former social development minister after the constitutional court found her conduct in the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle to be "reckless and grossly negligent".

The party wanted her to be charged with perjury following her testimony at the court inquiry into her handling of the scandal.