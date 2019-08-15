Julius Malema lets his emojis do the talking as he laughs off EFF splinter party
EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday laughed off a report that the newest political party to enter the scene was made up of former EFF members.
The African Federal Convention (Afco) was launched on Wednesday.
SABC show OnPoint tweeted about the party's Parktown, Johannesburg, launch, saying Afco was a splinter of the EFF.
Malema did not comment directly on the tweet, but made his views known by posting crying-laughing and thumbs-up emojis.
Malema's deputy, Floyd Shivambu, explained that the Afco founders were actually African Transformation Movement (ATM) members. He claimed they were "campaigning for, and were candidates of, ATM" in the May elections.
The clowns who claim to be defecting from the EFF are actually ATM Members who were campaigning for and were candidates of ATM in the 2019 General Elections. But the mediocre @SABCNewsOnline won’t mention this obvious and available fact. pic.twitter.com/Yr3KjT5P3V— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 14, 2019