Julius Malema lets his emojis do the talking as he laughs off EFF splinter party

15 August 2019 - 06:30 By Ernest Mabuza
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday laughed off a report that the newest political party to enter the scene was made up of former EFF members.

The African Federal Convention (Afco) was launched on Wednesday.

SABC show OnPoint tweeted about the party's Parktown, Johannesburg, launch, saying Afco was a splinter of the EFF.

Malema did not comment directly on the tweet, but made his views known by posting crying-laughing and thumbs-up emojis.

Malema's deputy, Floyd Shivambu, explained that the Afco founders were actually African Transformation Movement (ATM) members. He claimed they were "campaigning for, and were candidates of, ATM" in the May elections.

