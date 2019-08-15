WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina farm remains focus of inquiry
The commission of inquiry into state capture continues on Thursday.
Estina dairy farm-related testimony continues as the former Free State department of agriculture HOD Peter Mbana Thabede testifies.
On Tuesday the commission heard the testimony of former Phumelela municipal manager, Moses Moremi, in relation to the Estina farm project in the Free State.
Details emerged on how the Phumelela municipality took a resolution to accept a proposal on the controversial Estina dairy farm project on the same day it was punted by the province's agriculture department.
Moremi described a presentation made by department officials at the municipality before a council meeting on June 12 2012.
"A delegation by DoA [department of agriculture] led by Peter Thabethe [head of the department] visited the municipality. We had a planned council meeting that day. They requested to do a presentation to all the councillors. Local farmers were also in attendance," Moremi said.
