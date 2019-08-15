Why an Indian company was chosen for Estina dairy farm project

It was state capture-implicated former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe's own research that led the department to go with a foreign company in the establishment of the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Thabethe on Thursday explained to the state capture inquiry why the department chose an Indian company, Paras, as a partner in the project. He said the choice of Paras came from his own desktop research into countries excelling at milk production and processing.

Paras partnered Gupta-linked entity Estina to run the project, which cost the Free State government hundreds of millions of rands - most of which was siphoned off into the pockets of the Gupta family.

"I had done research to look at countries that were doing very well in milk production ... the countries that came out were Switzerland, Germany and India. We then compared the systems and models that they use for dairy production and processing. The model we felt came very close to what we were doing was the model in India which was done by Paras," Thabethe said.