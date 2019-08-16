DA launches #HandsOffMashaba campaign: What you need to know
The DA in Gauteng has launched a petition to “save Jozi mayor” Herman Mashaba, as he faces yet another no-confidence motion.
TimesLIVE reported that the ANC filed a motion of no confidence in Mashaba.
The party announced that the council’s programming committee had accepted its request for the motion and a date was set for August 22.
The ANC accused Mashaba of ruining the city financially and wants him removed.
In an attempt to thwart the ruling party's plan, the DA has called on the public for help by signing a petition.
The target is 100,000 signatures. So far it has just more than 9,000.
DA satisfied with Mashaba
The DA said it was satisfied with the mayor’s recent housing projects, that were set to attract billions in investments to build more affordable housing in the city.
“Mayor Mashaba’s latest housing projects to attract billions in investments to build affordable housing units in the inner city and distributing title deeds to residents across Johannesburg proves that he is a mayor at work.
“To date, Mayor Mashaba has delivered more than 6,659 title deeds to residents across the city, giving them the dignity that comes with owning a home,” said the party.
It said, in spite of the work Mashaba had done, the ANC seemed to want to undermine his position, “even at the expense of the people of Johannesburg”.
“The ANC itself has failed to deliver title deeds to the people of Johannesburg for over 20 years. The ANC has tabled a third motion of no confidence in Mayor Mashaba, as all its previous attempts to remove him from office, in 2016 and 2017, have failed,” said the DA.
The party said service delivery in the city had improved under Mashaba’s leadership.
“According to the latest results of the Household Satisfaction survey, where more than 5,000 residents were interviewed, customer satisfaction with the city’s services has risen by 12 points to 73 in 2019, from 61 in 2017, when Mashaba first became mayor.
“This is further indication that the City of Johannesburg is improving on service delivery.”
Approximately 5,000 households across all 7 regions of the City were interviewed, & the sample was representative of the gender, race, dwelling type & location composition of Jozi.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2019
According to the survey, customer satisfaction rose by 12 points - from 61 in 2017 to 73 in 2019.
The survey indicated that 54% of respondents rated the City staff’s attitude at council pay points as good or very good, with only 8% respondents rating staff attitude as poor or very poor.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2019
The survey tells a story of a City that is progressing on its service delivery efforts.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane also expressed the party's support for Mashaba.
I stand with @HermanMashaba and the incredible work he has been doing. No MONC formed against him shall prosper. He has brought clean governance, increases investment and transforming the inner city pic.twitter.com/ZW9slgBDrS— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 10, 2019