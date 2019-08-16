DA launches #HandsOffMashaba campaign: What you need to know

In an attempt to thwart the ruling party's plan, the DA has called on the public for help by signing a petition.

The target is 100,000 signatures. So far it has just more than 9,000.

DA satisfied with Mashaba

The DA said it was satisfied with the mayor’s recent housing projects, that were set to attract billions in investments to build more affordable housing in the city.

“Mayor Mashaba’s latest housing projects to attract billions in investments to build affordable housing units in the inner city and distributing title deeds to residents across Johannesburg proves that he is a mayor at work.

“To date, Mayor Mashaba has delivered more than 6,659 title deeds to residents across the city, giving them the dignity that comes with owning a home,” said the party.

It said, in spite of the work Mashaba had done, the ANC seemed to want to undermine his position, “even at the expense of the people of Johannesburg”.

“The ANC itself has failed to deliver title deeds to the people of Johannesburg for over 20 years. The ANC has tabled a third motion of no confidence in Mayor Mashaba, as all its previous attempts to remove him from office, in 2016 and 2017, have failed,” said the DA.

The party said service delivery in the city had improved under Mashaba’s leadership.

“According to the latest results of the Household Satisfaction survey, where more than 5,000 residents were interviewed, customer satisfaction with the city’s services has risen by 12 points to 73 in 2019, from 61 in 2017, when Mashaba first became mayor.

“This is further indication that the City of Johannesburg is improving on service delivery.”