Estina's Indian partner found through 'desktop research', state capture inquiry told

The charge sheet alleged that it was Thabethe who allowed his department to sign a contract with Paras and Estina despite red flags being raised at the inception of the project.

Asked to explain why the project was needed in the first place, Thabethe said small-scale dairy suppliers in the Free State were closing down.

"The small suppliers were closing down. In the Free State, there was no processing facility for the milk produced in there which might mean that job opportunities of the processing would be created somewhere else," he said.

"The black smallholder farmers had not fully entered the industry of dairy production, we wanted to bring them on board. The majority of them had participated in beef production but not in the dairy industry."

But it was then pointed out that there were three milk processing facilities in the Free State. In response, Thabethe said those companies did not want to comply with government.

"What we looked at was that [Paras] had a facility where they collect the milk, they bring it to the facility for processing. You needed to have a facility whereby when you collect the milk then you are able to increase the volumes of processing and support the small farmers," he said.

"The commercial ventures they are doing there would be different from what we wanted to do. There they are doing large dairies and big turnovers doing agro-processing. We wanted to assist small holders and those models wouldn’t be applicable to us."

Thabethe then traveled, along with Gupta ally Ashok Narayan, to India to visit the Paras facility - his trip approved by then Free State premier Ace Magashule.

His testimony is expected to continue on Friday.