'I have no clue of party finances': Good Party treasurer resigns
Good party national treasurer Masego Kwenamore has resigned, saying she had no clue about the finances of the seven-month-old party.
Kwenamore, in a resignation letter sent to the party's leadership including Patricia de Lille, said she was “embarrassed” to have been in the position as she was in the dark about the finances of the party.
She said her position was only ceremonial, which led to her throwing in the towel.
“I hereby render my resignation as an interim national treasurer and as a member as well,” she wrote.
“Unfortunately ... I cannot furnish or present the financial report as I have no clue of the finances of the party.
“I feel embarrassed and ashamed to say this, but I feel like a window dressed TG [treasurer-general].”
Kwenamore is the second national leader of the party to resign. Former national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko quit in May, citing being sidelined after she did not make the cut to parliament.
At the time, she told SABC news: “Miss De Lille makes her own decisions regarding who gets to be placed where and how ... promises were made ... I was told not to worry about not being elected [to a position] and I have proof of that. We were led to believe that this was a woman-led organisation, but now we have two gentlemen who are leading.”
Kwenamore was not immediately available for additional comment.
In her resignation letter, she said her next move would be “focusing on my NGO [and] enlightening our communities”.