WATCH LIVE | State capture: Peter Thabethe continues his testimony

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear Estina farm-related testimony from former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe on Friday.

According to his testimony, Paras was the only company that suited the department's agenda of developing small-scale dairy farmers.

Paras eventually went on to partner with Gupta-linked entity Estina to run the project. This cost the Free State government hundreds of millions, most of which was siphoned off into the pockets of the Gupta family.

“I had done research to look at countries that are doing very well in milk production. We then compared the systems and models that they use for dairy production and processing. The model we felt came very close to what we were doing was the model in India, which was done by Paras,” he told the commission.