Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Peter Thabethe continues his testimony

Editor's note: Fedd starts at 10am

16 August 2019 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear Estina farm-related testimony from former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe on Friday.

According to his testimony, Paras was the only company that suited the department's agenda of developing small-scale dairy farmers.

Paras eventually went on to partner with Gupta-linked entity Estina to run the project. This cost the Free State government hundreds of millions, most of which was siphoned off into the pockets of the Gupta family.

“I had done research to look at countries that are doing very well in milk production. We then compared the systems and models that they use for dairy production and processing. The model we felt came very close to what we were doing was the model in India, which was done by Paras,” he told the commission.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“I did the desktop research ... It was the type of model they (Paras) have been using. They have been collecting milk from small producers. Paras will send a tanker to collect the milk and bring it into their facilities for processing.

“That model is the one we envisaged, given the situation that we wanted to develop smallholder farmers. That is the model that led us to Paras versus other companies.”

Last year, Thabethe was arrested with seven others for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). However, the charges were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

His testimony continues.

READ MORE:

Estina's Indian partner found through 'desktop research', state capture inquiry told

Despite India not being in the top ten of global commercial milk producers, it was a company from the country that caught the attention of the Free ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Why an Indian company was chosen for Estina dairy farm project

It was state capture-implicated former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe's own research that led the department to go with a foreign company ...
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | 'Durban's bunny chow is better than Gupta curry': Twitter reacts to Mbalula's jab

Funny or not? Fikile Mbalula's jab at a Gupta curry has social media weighing in.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X