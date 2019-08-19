ANCYL 'seniorship': youth league must be at forefront of 4IR

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team, dubbed the "seniorship", resolved at its strategic planning workshop at the weekend that the youth league must be at the forefront of the implementation of the much talked about fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

This came after the task team met for the second time since the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC), resolved to disband the Collen Maine-led ANCYL and install a task team to take the league to conference.

The move followed a call by a group of ANCYL ordinary members who had come to be known as "the disbandists" for insisting that the Maine-led league was dead in the water, and thus needed to be dissolved.