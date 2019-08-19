'Corrupt NPA' let Malema off the hook over tender millions: Solly Mapaila

However, the EFF leader has previously said he had nothing to hide and dared the NPA to make a move.

During an EFF press conference in Cape Town last month, responding to the SACP and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's announcement of the "defend democracy" movement, Malema said he would not be silenced by mentions of the NPA.

"We have no issues with the NPA because the NPA has the power to charge whoever they want to charge. If they (NPA) want to charge, let them charge but we will never be silenced," said Malema.

Mapaila said Malema's attack on Gordhan was also motivated by the fact that SARS was closing in on the firebrand leader of the red berets' friend, businessman Adriano Mazotti.

"Mazotti is a friend of Malema and a man who made a donation for the EFF to register with the IEC for elections in 2014. Now this man (Mazotti) has been in conflict with SARS regarding illicit trade of tobacco," said Mapaila. "So there is one thing there that can be linked up because the dominant person in fighting this has been Pravin Gordhan."

Malema has on multiple occasions denied this, including during the EFF media conference four weeks ago.

"If Mazotti has got problems of tax and if Mazotti is engaged in illicit cigarettes, they must arrest him," said Malema. "We have nothing to do with Mazotti's business. They keep on saying Mazotti this, Mazotti that. They have the power and authority to arrest him so we are not going to be deterred by Mazotti criticism."