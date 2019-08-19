Politics

EFF MPs resign after receiving cash from Ramaphosa campaign

19 August 2019 - 21:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Nkagisang Mokgosi said in a statement on Monday evening that she would also not avail herself to any leadership responsibilities at any level in the EFF "for the foreseeable future".
Image: Gallo Images / Frank Trimbos

EFF MPs Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele have resigned from parliament and the party's central command team in the wake of a scandal involving funds received from President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency.

In similarly-worded statements issued on Monday night, the two MPs said they would also not stand for election to any party leadership position – in Mokwele's case for the next five years, and Mokgosi “for the foreseeable future”.

“My decision is based on the fact that I did not disclose the nature of my relationship with the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa which involved an exchange of money,” Mokgosi said.

According to Mokgosi, she received a total of R80,000 from Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign, saying it was for a “personal situation” she had.

“Non-disclosure of money, particularly from individuals in the enemy camp is dishonourable and disingenuous. In this case, I am aware that it has compromised the integrity of our organisation and the revolution.

“I deeply regret my actions and accept that I cannot be entrusted with any leadership responsibilities. I undertake not to accept any leadership roles in the EFF and legislature,” she said.

Mokwele also admitted receiving R80,000 from the Ramaphosa campaign between 2017 and 2019.

“I have decided to save the organisation [EFF] the painful time to subject me to a disciplinary process. My actions have already caused the image and reputation of the EFF disrepute. My actions have... seriously compromised the organisation and I cannot expect to be entrusted with leadership responsibilities any more,” said Mokwele.

