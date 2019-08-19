Politics

Fikile Mbalula denies CR17 payment: 'The money was deposited long after the campaign'

19 August 2019 - 07:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has rubbished a report by City Press, which implicates him and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa in receiving payments of R40,000 for their role in the CR17 ANC presidential campaign. 

The report claims leaked bank statements from the campaign reveal that Mbalula, Kodwa and an individual identified as Jama Mchunu were all paid the same amount on January 3 2019.

Twitter was none too pleased by the “revelation”, which saw scores of people accusing Mbalula of being a “corrupt sell-out”.

In his response to parody account Advovo Wabantu, Mbalula did not deny receiving the money, but refuted claims that he was paid for his role in propelling Ramaphosa to party president. 

“You guys are just gullible, check when the deposit was made 03 January 2019, it had nothing to do with CR17 campaign.”

Twitter, however, didn't buy it. Here are some of the reactions.

