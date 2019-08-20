Hanekom says loss for Ramaphosa at Nasrec would have been a disaster
Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom says had president Cyril Ramaphosa not won the ANC's 54th electoral conference it would have been a “disaster” for South Africa.
Hanekom, who made the statements on Twitter, was referring to the electoral conference which took place at Nasrec in 2017.
He said a victory for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would have been “disastrous”.
Let's just say it, unapologetically, and be frank about it - although we should continue to strive for unity in the ANC - a different outcome at NASREC would have been disastrous for our country.— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) August 18, 2019
While the statement was his own opinion, former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete slammed Hanekom.
According to Tshwete, the “insult” suggested that the comrades thought “very little of each other”, adding that there needs to be a social media policy in the ANC.
“Let us lead if it’s defeating you,” he added.
ANC comrades must stop saying the other side is evil....it justifies all manner of divisive evil to stop the other side. You are all comrades but you clearly think very little of each other....its exhausting to watch. Let us lead if its defeating you. https://t.co/9gmJwNYOD2— Mayihlome (@MTshwete) August 19, 2019
@CyrilRamaphosa leader....— Mayihlome (@MTshwete) August 19, 2019
Pass a rule that NEC members can only address each other in meetings. This nonsense of our elders insulting each other on Twitter has to stop.
We need social media policy in the ANC
Continuing jabs
This is the latest in Hanekom's criticism of Jacob Zuma and his allies.
Hanekom and Zuma have gone head-to-head several times in the past few months after Hanekom admitted to having met the EFF in 2017 to, allegedly, discuss a vote of no confidence in then-president Zuma.
Hanekom confirmed Malema's claims of meeting with the EFF but denied conspiring to remove Zuma.
“People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time. He is making something big out of nothing,” he said at the time.
Zuma reacted to the claims on Twitter by saying he was not surprised, as Hanekom was a “known enemy agent”.
This then resulted in Hanekom suing Zuma for R500 000 over the allegation.
Hanekom said Zuma’s claim had caused “immense harm and damage” to his reputation, harm that would continue as long as “this statement remained published without censure”.