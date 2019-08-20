Jeff Radebe gave the ‘first push’ and it only got worse for Nxasana
20 August 2019 - 08:00
Former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe is said to have given the first push to force Mxolisi Nxasana out of the national director of public prosecutions office in 2014.
Testifying for the second time at the state capture inquiry on Monday, Nxasana also described a fractured relationship between himself and Zuma after an alleged campaign run by senior NPA officials Nomcgobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
