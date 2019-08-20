Jiba stalls parliamentary process to consider her removal from office

Parliament's justice portfolio committee has halted a process meant to consider the dismissal of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi in response to an application by Jiba to interdict it.

Her application will be heard in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“We will wait for tomorrow's court proceedings to get guidance,” said justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe in closing a 30-minute discussion on the matter on Tuesday.

The committee was scheduled to consider Mrwebi’s submission on why he should be reinstated to his position at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). But MPs heard on Tuesday morning that Jiba had filed an application for an urgent interdict to stay the parliamentary process, pending the finalisation of a review application against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.

Ramaphosa fired the two senior prosecutors in April at the recommendation of a commission chaired by retired constitutional court judge Yvonne Mokgoro after an inquiry into whether they were fit to hold office.

The National Prosecuting Authority Act requires parliament to pass a resolution as to whether a dismissed national director of public prosecutions or deputy national director of public prosecutions should be reinstated.