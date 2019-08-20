Politics

Ramaphosa will not provide explanations for every single CR17 payment — spokesperson

20 August 2019 - 07:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said if the EFF's account of what happened was true, at least it proved Ramaphosa "to be a compassionate and caring person".
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said if the EFF's account of what happened was true, at least it proved Ramaphosa "to be a compassionate and caring person".
Image: GCIS/Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign remains the centre of conversation, following reports alleging that some MPs received payments.

On Sunday, it was reported that minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa and EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele all allegedly received payments from the president's 2017 campaign.

EFF's 'confession' 

Confirming the claims, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Mokwele received R40,000 from the campaign account.

He said she confessed to receiving the money, which she said was assistance for a “personal financial problem". 

“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with," he said.

According to Ndlozi, the confession was further proof that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the finances of the campaign.

Day-to-day knowledge

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said on eNCA the payment allegations do not prove that Ramaphosa had day-to-day knowledge of the account's transactions.

She said she wasn't sure what conspiracy the EFF was trying to manufacture with its statement.

In Diko's opinion, if the EFF's account of what happened was true, at least it proved Ramaphosa “to be a compassionate and caring person".

Diko said Ramaphosa would not provide explanations for every single payment to the campaign, which managed to raise almost R1 billion.

Following the news, Mbalula took to Twitter and rubbished the claims, saying the payment he received had “nothing to do with CR17 campaign".

Fikile Mbalula denies CR17 payment: 'The money was deposited long after the campaign'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has denied that a R40,000 payment was for his work in the CR17 campaign.
Politics
1 day ago

'I never received any money for CR17 campaign'

Kodwa did not deny receiving the money but disputed claims that it was linked to the campaign.

He told Sowetan that he received the money in January.

“CR17 campaign was in 2017 and I never received any money for CR17 campaign. The payment you [are] probably talking about was this year, 2019. The payment had nothing to do with CR17."

The payment was made when he was still the head of presidency in the ANC, before his appointment to Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Kodwa, however, did not say what the payment was for.

EFF MP 'received money from CR17 campaign funds'

EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele is one of the people who received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign, the party confirmed on ...
Politics
1 day ago

South Africans think corruption increased during Ramaphosa’s first six months as president: Report

Sixty-four percent of South Africans think corruption increased in the past 12 months.
News
1 day ago

Shock therapy to shield SA from collapse, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of Vrye Weekblad
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa's bank statements won't be made public - but other CR17 campaign info still might

Bank statements linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency will not be publicly released.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X