WATCH LIVE | State capture: Peter Thabethe to testify on Estina farm project

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will hear Estina farm-related testimony from former Free State department of agriculture HOD Peter Mbana Thabethe on Tuesday.

On Monday, the commission heard testimony from former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana.

Nxasana described a fractured relationship between himself and former president Jacob Zuma after an alleged campaign run by senior officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi took effect.