DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga: 'Assassins tried to kill me'
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says he was chased by two cars on Tuesday night, in what he believes was an assassination attempt.
The DA MPL said he had just wrapped up a meeting with political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay, where they discussed a council meeting to remove mayor Mongameli Bobani, when he was allegedly followed by the two vehicles in Summerstrand about 10pm.
“I was on my way to Gomery [Avenue] to pick someone up when I noticed a car following me. It got to a point where I had to phone the person I was picking up to tell them not to come out of the house.
Bhanga says since Bobani took office, councillors have received calls threatening their lives and now there was an alleged attempt on his life. "I thought about my children and how they would have lost their father, someone who is meant to provide for them." #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/dVkrsqvzeS— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 21, 2019
“Soon after, I noticed another car following me, accelerating over speed humps and not slowing down. So I jumped red robots at Telkom Park and drove into oncoming traffic,” Bhanga said.
Bhanga and DA Nelson Mandela Bay caucus leader Athol Trollip pleaded with people who may have witnessed the car chase to approach the police to give them an account of what happened.
“There were people on the road who saw what happened and I'm doing what I'm doing today, hoping that people who saw what happened can come forward and give a description of what happened.
“They failed yesterday and I think they could continue to pursue it,” Bhanga said.
He said both cars had LED lights and he could not make out who was driving, nor could he say how many people were in the vehicles.
Bhanga says last night was about Friday's council meeting. "When there's terror, anarchy and if we keep quiet then it will become the norm and we can't allow it to happen. This city will be safe if Mr Bobani loses his position because since he became mayor there's been terror."— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 21, 2019
“This is the state of our city ... We've got to a level where more than 20 people were killed in political-related assassinations,” said Bhanga. “Now, here is the leader of the official opposition doing his democratic work and individuals hire assassins to kill him because he has a different view.
“This has nothing to do with a hijacking whatsoever, but something to do with what we're about to do on Friday - removing an executive mayor. This is a form of intimidation ... I've chosen to fight because if I was going to hide, the enemy was going to be ahead,” he continued.
“Our children will be safe in this city if Bobani is removed because since he took over there's been this terror, this anarchy, these attacks and there's never been peace here,” Bhanga said.
Trollip said there was an initiative by some ANC councillors to submit a motion of no confidence against the mayor and to join their submission of signatures.
“Obviously there are interests in the city that are not going to be well served by a motion of no confidence by opposition parties.
“People are very concerned about their own self interests and there have been long discussions over weeks across the province, and last night in the city there were discussions between the DA and other parties in Summerstrand,” Trollip said.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said a case of attempted hijacking was opened for investigation at the Humewood police station.
Due to the nature of the alleged crime, the vehicle crime investigation unit had taken over the case.
Bobani was not immediately available for comment. HeraldLIVE is trying to reach him.