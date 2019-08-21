DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga: 'Assassins tried to kill me'

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says he was chased by two cars on Tuesday night, in what he believes was an assassination attempt.

The DA MPL said he had just wrapped up a meeting with political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay, where they discussed a council meeting to remove mayor Mongameli Bobani, when he was allegedly followed by the two vehicles in Summerstrand about 10pm.

“I was on my way to Gomery [Avenue] to pick someone up when I noticed a car following me. It got to a point where I had to phone the person I was picking up to tell them not to come out of the house.