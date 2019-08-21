Politics

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga: 'Assassins tried to kill me'

21 August 2019 - 14:42 By NOMAZIMA NKOSI and GARETH WILSON
Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga.
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa/Daily Dispatch

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says he was chased by two cars on Tuesday night, in what he believes was an assassination attempt.

The DA MPL said he had just wrapped up a meeting with political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay, where they discussed a council meeting to remove mayor Mongameli Bobani, when he was allegedly followed by the two vehicles in Summerstrand about 10pm.

“I was on my way to Gomery [Avenue] to pick someone up when I noticed a car following me. It got to a point where I had to phone the person I was picking up to tell them not to come out of the house.

“Soon after, I noticed another car following me, accelerating over speed humps and not slowing down. So I jumped red robots at Telkom Park and drove into oncoming traffic,” Bhanga said.

Bhanga and DA Nelson Mandela Bay caucus leader Athol Trollip pleaded with people who may have witnessed the car chase to approach the police to give them an account of what happened.

“There were people on the road who saw what happened and I'm doing what I'm doing today, hoping that people who saw what happened can come forward and give a description of what happened.

“They failed yesterday and I think they could continue to pursue it,” Bhanga said.

He said both cars had LED lights and he could not make out who was driving, nor could he say how many people were in the vehicles.

“This is the state of our city ... We've got to a level where more than 20 people were killed  in political-related assassinations,” said Bhanga. “Now, here is the leader of the official opposition doing his democratic work and individuals hire assassins to kill him because he has a different view.

“This has nothing to do with a hijacking whatsoever, but something to do with what we're about to do on Friday - removing an executive mayor. This is a form of intimidation ... I've chosen to fight because if I was going to hide, the enemy was going to be ahead,” he continued.

“Our children will be safe in this city if Bobani is removed because since he took over there's been this terror, this anarchy, these attacks and there's never been peace here,” Bhanga said.

