ANC to offer funeral policies to members and supporters

The ANC will soon be offering its own funeral policy scheme for the benefit of its members and supporter base, the party announced on Thursday.

In a statement, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said members and supporters would be approached to join the scheme, which the party promised would provide competitive rates and offer unique features.

"Some of these features include grocery vouchers on the annual anniversary date of the individual policies, automatic settlement of the annual ANC membership fees, free publications and a citizens' advice desk.

"The product includes funeral cover for the whole family and for a small additional premium the extended family can be included as well. Various packages have been designed to accommodate both the movement’s entry level and more affluent members," Mashatile said.