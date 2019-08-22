Seriti 'designed a process' to give Zuma what he wanted - De Lille

The DA's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, says South Africans have once again paid the price for the ANC's corruption, and the public has been robbed of the truth by a commission of inquiry whose findings are now null and void.

This comes after the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday set aside the findings of the Seriti inquiry into SA's controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

TimesLIVE reported that the arms deal commission was set up in 2011 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption in the military.

Supreme court of appeal judge Willie Seriti was appointed to head the four-year inquiry into allegations of corruption and fraud in the purchase of military equipment that cost billions of rands.