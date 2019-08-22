Zondo needs extra time to hear from those implicated in state capture

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has indicated that the commission of inquiry into state capture will apply to have its term extended, allowing more people who have been implicated to testify.

The term of the commission is due to expire in February 2020.

Speaking to Dan Moyane on eNCA on Thursday to mark a year since the commission began its work, Zondo said the public should expect to hear a lot more evidence from those implicated.

“We are busy making plans to make sure that a lot of implicated persons come to the commission.”

Zondo said they had given notices to more than 700 implicated people.

“Many of those implicated are not applying for leave to cross-examine,” he said.

Zondo said the commission would call some to testify because of their positions or the seriousness of corruption allegations levelled against them.