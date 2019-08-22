Politics

Zondo needs extra time to hear from those implicated in state capture

22 August 2019 - 11:24 By ERNEST MABUZA
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says the public should expect to hear more evidence from those implicated in state capture.
Image: Alon Skuy

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has indicated that the commission of inquiry into state capture will apply to have its term extended, allowing more people who have been implicated to testify.

The term of the commission is due to expire in February 2020.

Speaking to Dan Moyane on eNCA on Thursday to mark a year since the commission began its work, Zondo said the public should expect to hear a lot more evidence from those implicated.

“We are busy making plans to make sure that a lot of implicated persons come to the commission.”

Zondo said they had given notices to more than 700 implicated people.

“Many of those implicated are not applying for leave to cross-examine,” he said.

Zondo said the commission would call some to testify because of their positions or the seriousness of corruption allegations levelled against them.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Asked if the commission could accommodate all the work it needed to do in the allocated time, Zondo said with an investigation such as this, one could never be sure what investigators would find.

“We are going to apply in the high court in due course for an extension. We aim to finish hearing oral evidence by the middle of next year.”

Zondo said after hearing oral evidence the commission would prepare its final report, which could take a further six months.

The deputy chief justice said he regarded the commission as affording South Africans an opportunity to look at themselves and ask where they went wrong in terms of corruption and state capture.

On calls for the commission to expand its reach, Zondo said it was not for him to entertain such calls.

“All I can do is what falls within the terms of reference. For example, any member of the judiciary against whom there could be allegations of corruption, of state capture, will be called.

“There is at least one member of the judiciary who was implicated by [former Bosasa COO] Mr [Angelo] Agrizzi. He has not come forward. It is important for anyone who is in the judiciary to come forward,” Zondo said.

