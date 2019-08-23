Politics

DA & Magda Wierzycka in spicy Twitter debate about donations to political campaigns

23 August 2019 - 07:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, has taken jabs at DA shadow minister Natasha Mazzone.
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, has taken jabs at DA shadow minister Natasha Mazzone.
Image: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Hetty Zantman

While the country waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa to return to parliament on Thursday to answer questions about the infamous CR17 donations, Magda Wierzycka and the DA were involved in a heated debate on social media.

The CEO of Sygnia, who denied helping fund Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, posed questions to the party about its shadow minister, Natasha Mazzone.

Wierzycka asked DA leader Mmusi Maimane if he had applied his mind when he appointed Mazzone as public enterprises shadow minister.

This after Maimane appeared in an interview on eNCA.

In a her post on Twitter, Wierzycka revealed that Mazzone had approached her for a donation to the opposition party's political campaign, but had “cancelled” after being told “Sygnia doesn't donate to political parties”.

Clapback

However, Wierzycka's accusations did not sit well with the DA and several members of the party, including Mazzone, hit back.

In response, Mazzone slammed Wierzycka for being “all bark and no bite”.

She also criticised her for failing to “put South Africa first”. 

Wierzycka then told Mazzone to check her facts.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, eThekwini councillor Nicole Graham and provincial MEC for education in the Western Cape Debbie Schäfer all chimed in.

Here is snapshot of their comments:

READ MORE

Shock therapy to shield SA from collapse, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of Vrye Weekblad
News
1 week ago

Magda Wierzycka paints a gloomy picture for PIC billions in Iqbal Survé's hands

Looted funds from its coffers helped “grease the wheels” of groups like the Broederbond long before 1994, and the Public Investment Corporation’s ...
News
6 months ago

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka laughs off extortion charge laid against her

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka laughed off the charge of attempted extortion that laid against her by African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X