DA & Magda Wierzycka in spicy Twitter debate about donations to political campaigns

While the country waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa to return to parliament on Thursday to answer questions about the infamous CR17 donations, Magda Wierzycka and the DA were involved in a heated debate on social media.

The CEO of Sygnia, who denied helping fund Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, posed questions to the party about its shadow minister, Natasha Mazzone.

Wierzycka asked DA leader Mmusi Maimane if he had applied his mind when he appointed Mazzone as public enterprises shadow minister.

This after Maimane appeared in an interview on eNCA.

In a her post on Twitter, Wierzycka revealed that Mazzone had approached her for a donation to the opposition party's political campaign, but had “cancelled” after being told “Sygnia doesn't donate to political parties”.