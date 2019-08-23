DA & Magda Wierzycka in spicy Twitter debate about donations to political campaigns
While the country waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa to return to parliament on Thursday to answer questions about the infamous CR17 donations, Magda Wierzycka and the DA were involved in a heated debate on social media.
The CEO of Sygnia, who denied helping fund Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, posed questions to the party about its shadow minister, Natasha Mazzone.
Wierzycka asked DA leader Mmusi Maimane if he had applied his mind when he appointed Mazzone as public enterprises shadow minister.
This after Maimane appeared in an interview on eNCA.
In a her post on Twitter, Wierzycka revealed that Mazzone had approached her for a donation to the opposition party's political campaign, but had “cancelled” after being told “Sygnia doesn't donate to political parties”.
I have a question to DA. Mmusi, did you apply your mind to appointing Natasha Mazzone as shadow Minister of Public Enterprises? She approached me for a donation to DA prior to the elections. Cancelled when I said Sygnia doesn’t donate to political parties. Enough. Put SA first! https://t.co/UvHhta4ENU— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) August 22, 2019
Clapback
However, Wierzycka's accusations did not sit well with the DA and several members of the party, including Mazzone, hit back.
In response, Mazzone slammed Wierzycka for being “all bark and no bite”.
1.Given all the noise you made about wanting to fight State Capture, of course I approached you. More fool me, you were all bark and no bite. I could offer you NOTHING but my continued fight against the ANC, State Capture and corruption. Instead, you donated to CR17. https://t.co/elLUaH050y— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) August 22, 2019
She also criticised her for failing to “put South Africa first”.
Wierzycka then told Mazzone to check her facts.
My last point on this. For clarity, neither I nor Sygnia donated to any political party nor individual. Ever. So please check your facts. The point I am making is political double standards. You can’t attack Ramaphosa while doing the same. Soliciting donations isn’t illegal. https://t.co/kLnwWOtRes— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) August 22, 2019
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, eThekwini councillor Nicole Graham and provincial MEC for education in the Western Cape Debbie Schäfer all chimed in.
Here is snapshot of their comments:
This from the same person who proposed to solve the unemployment crisis in the country by people hiring more domestic workers and gardeners- hand wringing apologist for CR17, even hired his allies for her board. https://t.co/rkTmegvhiW— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) August 22, 2019